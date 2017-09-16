WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Saturday evening

Frances Dinglasan has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Warming continues today with high clouds during the afternoon. Mostly clear tonight.

Concord: 84
Fremont: 78
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 71
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 82

Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80-86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 60 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 58 Degrees

Sunday:
Temperatures will be slightly cooler with clear skies.

