ABC7 News forecast for Saturday evening

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Warming continues today with high clouds during the afternoon. Mostly clear tonight.
Concord: 84
Fremont: 78
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 71
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 82
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80-86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 60 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 58 Degrees
Sunday:
Temperatures will be slightly cooler with clear skies.
