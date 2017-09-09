ABC7 News forecast for Saturday morning

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Today will be mainly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to around 90 inland.
Sunday will be significantly warmer, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 100 inland. But a much cooler pattern will develop on Monday, with a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.
Concord: 89
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 85
Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
East Bay
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 60s
North Bay
Today Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to near 80
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Today Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot Highs: Low 70s Coast to Near 100 Inland
