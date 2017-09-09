WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Saturday morning

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.



Today will be mainly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to around 90 inland.

Sunday will be significantly warmer, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 100 inland. But a much cooler pattern will develop on Monday, with a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

Concord: 89
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 85

Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s

East Bay
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 60s

North Bay
Today Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to near 80
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay
Today Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot Highs: Low 70s Coast to Near 100 Inland

