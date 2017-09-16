ABC7 News forecast for Saturday night

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Overnight, just a few passing clouds from time to time and nice sleeping weather with temps in the 50s. Sunday is a gorgeous finish to the last weekend of Summer 2017 with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to mid-80s.
Santa Rosa: 76
San Francisco: 67
Oakland: 71
San Jose: 79
Concord: 83
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
Sunday:
Temperatures will be slightly cooler with clear skies.
