ABC7 News forecast for Saturday night

Overnight, just a few passing clouds from time to time and nice sleeping weather with temps in the 50s. Sunday is a gorgeous finish to the last weekend of Summer 2017 with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to mid-80s.

Santa Rosa: 76
San Francisco: 67
Oakland: 71
San Jose: 79
Concord: 83

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Sunday:
Temperatures will be slightly cooler with clear skies.

