WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Sunday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

It'll be sunny today in the Bay Area, with highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay hills until 11 a.m. as gusty winds and low humidity leads to high fire danger.

Concord: 54/85
Fremont: 54/81
Redwood City: 50/79
San Francisco: 56/70
San Jose: 55/84

Coast
TODAY: A sunny & milder afternoon.
Highs: Around 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & warmer day.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warmer
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Our sunny weather continues with highs a bit warmer in the mid 70s to upper 80s. A Red Flag Warning remains inn effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday above 1,000 feet In the North Bay mountains.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Preliminary-magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast
East Bay first responders return home from hurricane disaster zones
Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity after Maria
VIDEO: Watch last Bay Area summer sunset of 2017 in less than a minute
More Weather
Top Stories
Nearly 2 dozen NFL players kneel for national anthem in London
A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during national anthem
Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off
Man killed in Forestville shooting identified
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
VIDEO: Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
Patriots' owner Kraft criticizes friend Trump over his 'disappointing' NFL remarks
Show More
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
Magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits southern Mexico days after deadly quake
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
Maria weakens to Category 2, Puerto Rico dealing with threat of dam failure
Trump takes veiled shot at Colin Kaepernick, calls him 'son of a ----' during speech
More News
Top Video
A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during national anthem
Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
VIDEO: Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
Warriors, NBA and NFL players denounce President Trump after Twitter rant
More Video