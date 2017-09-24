ABC7 News forecast for Sunday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
It'll be sunny today in the Bay Area, with highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay hills until 11 a.m. as gusty winds and low humidity leads to high fire danger.
Concord: 54/85
Fremont: 54/81
Redwood City: 50/79
San Francisco: 56/70
San Jose: 55/84
Coast
TODAY: A sunny & milder afternoon.
Highs: Around 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & warmer day.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warmer
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Our sunny weather continues with highs a bit warmer in the mid 70s to upper 80s. A Red Flag Warning remains inn effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday above 1,000 feet In the North Bay mountains.
