ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will feature crystal clear skies and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday features sunny skies from start to finish. However winds will pick up in the evening, especially in our hills, gusting over 35mph at times. Combine that with low humidity levels and the fire danger is running high to finish the weekend. A Red Flag Warning is in effect in the North and East Bay Hills for the threat of any fires starting and spreading quickly. Highs are in the mid 60s to mid 80s.
Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 71
Oakland 76
San Jose 80
Concord 83
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
Monday:
Our Red Flag Warning continues along with breezy conditions and sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia