WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will feature crystal clear skies and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday features sunny skies from start to finish. However winds will pick up in the evening, especially in our hills, gusting over 35mph at times. Combine that with low humidity levels and the fire danger is running high to finish the weekend. A Red Flag Warning is in effect in the North and East Bay Hills for the threat of any fires starting and spreading quickly. Highs are in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 71
Oakland 76
San Jose 80
Concord 83

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Monday:
Our Red Flag Warning continues along with breezy conditions and sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Gusty winds, low humidity increase Bay Area fire danger
Climbers say deadly rockfalls at El Capitan won't deter them from climbing
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
Five fun fall facts you might not know
More Weather
Top Stories
1 arrested in Oakland homicide
FOREVER GIANT: Cain more than able in final start
Gusty winds, low humidity increase Bay Area fire danger
Matt Cain pitches 5 shutout innings to cap 13-year career as Giants fall to Padres
Two killed in wrong-way driving crash on 880, interstate reopens
Love's 301 yards helps Stanford beat Arizona State 34-24
Boy hit, killed in Hayward may have been chasing dog
Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96
Show More
Giants Pitcher Matt Cain to retire from MLB
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
SFPD investigating two deaths in the Mission District
Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims
Bruce Maxwell kneels during first national anthem away from Oakland
More News
Top Video
1 arrested in Oakland homicide
FOREVER GIANT: Cain more than able in final start
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
Herndon Barstow Elem teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
More Video