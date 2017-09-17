ABC7 News forecast for Sunday night

WEATHER

Tonight expect clear skies early with clouds pushing in after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will feature mainly overcast skies first thing. Pockets of drizzle are likely close to the coast.

The afternoon and evening will feature peeks of sunshine and breezy conditions. Expect highs to be cool for September in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Santa Rosa: 76
San Francisco: 67
Oakland: 71
San Jose: 79
Concord: 83

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s

Monday:
Blustery to breezy conditions on Monday will bring cooler temperatures.

