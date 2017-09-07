ABC7 News forecast for Thursday night

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of spotty sprinkles near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy early, but brighter and sunnier in the afternoon.
Highs will range from mid-60s at the coast to upper 70s and low 80s inland. The weekend will bring a strong warming trend, with inland highs in the upper 90s by Sunday.
Concord: 81
Fremont: 76/62
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Overnight/Drizzle Possible
Lows: Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy & Humid
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 90 Inland
