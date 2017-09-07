WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Thursday night

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of spotty sprinkles near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy early, but brighter and sunnier in the afternoon.

Highs will range from mid-60s at the coast to upper 70s and low 80s inland. The weekend will bring a strong warming trend, with inland highs in the upper 90s by Sunday.

Concord: 81
Fremont: 76/62
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Overnight/Drizzle Possible
Lows: Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy & Humid
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 90 Inland

