ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight expect clear skies and breezy conditions, with lows in the lower to upper 50s. It'll be bright and breezy tomorrow, with highs below average in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Winds in the afternoon will be gusting 15 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 78
Concord 80

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday:
Clouds return to the region along with the chance of a morning sprinkle in the North Bay. Highs continue to stay below average in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

