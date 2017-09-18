ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight expect clear skies and breezy conditions, with lows in the lower to upper 50s. It'll be bright and breezy tomorrow, with highs below average in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Winds in the afternoon will be gusting 15 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 78
Concord 80
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
Wednesday:
Clouds return to the region along with the chance of a morning sprinkle in the North Bay. Highs continue to stay below average in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
