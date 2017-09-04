ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday

WEATHER

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with a chance of spotty drizzle. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hazy, and less humid. Highs will range from upper 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Gradual cooling will continue through the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs generally ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.

Concord 84
Oakland 75
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 73
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 81

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 70

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

