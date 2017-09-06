ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Good morning! The marine layer returned last night and spread cooler conditions across our neighborhoods. We begin today mostly cloudy and up to 13 degrees cooler than yesterday. Hope you slept well.Low clouds return to the coast by noon with a finger of fog across San Francisco. Today's high temperatures stop a few degrees short of yesterday's levels. High clouds spread southwest to northeast across the bay late this afternoon. These clouds thicken and bring us a chance of light showers from 9 p.m. today through 2 p.m. tomorrow. Lows dip into the lower to upper 60s tomorrow morning.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 62 - 66 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 84 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 63 - 68 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 62 - 67 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 79 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of Light ShowersLows: 62 - 67 DegreesThe remnants of Lidia pass west to east over our neighborhoods. Lidia brings us our coolest afternoon and a chance of light showers.