ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday morning. (KGO)




Good morning! The marine layer returned last night and spread cooler conditions across our neighborhoods. We begin today mostly cloudy and up to 13 degrees cooler than yesterday. Hope you slept well.

Low clouds return to the coast by noon with a finger of fog across San Francisco. Today's high temperatures stop a few degrees short of yesterday's levels. High clouds spread southwest to northeast across the bay late this afternoon. These clouds thicken and bring us a chance of light showers from 9 p.m. today through 2 p.m. tomorrow. Lows dip into the lower to upper 60s tomorrow morning.

Concord: 85/66
Fremont: 82/66
Oakland: 77/64
Redwood City: 83/66
San Francisco: 71/62
San Jose: 85/65
Santa Rosa: 80/61

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 62 - 66 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Light Showers
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees

Thursday:
The remnants of Lidia pass west to east over our neighborhoods. Lidia brings us our coolest afternoon and a chance of light showers.

