ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday evening

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Clouds will begin to diminish overnight tonight which will lead to a chilly night for some in the North Bay. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Thursday is a much brighter day. However, we continue to deal with breezy conditions 10-25mph in the afternoon. Highs are cool for this time of the year in the lower 60s to mid-70s.
Santa Rosa: 74
San Francisco: 65
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 74
Concord: 75
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Clearing Skies/ Chilly
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Thursday:
Feels like fall tomorrow with a mostly sunny and breezy sky and high temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than average.
