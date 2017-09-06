WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday night

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with a chance of sprinkles or light showers. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cooler, with highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to upper 70s and low 80s inland. Friday will be sunnier and less humid, followed by mainly sunny and much warmer conditions over the weekend. Inland highs on Sunday will reach into the upper 90s.

Concord: 81
Fremont: 82/66
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 76
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 73

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Overnight/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/AM Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Sprinkles Possible
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

