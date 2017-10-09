  • BREAKING NEWS At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

High Fire Danger Continues.

RED FLAG WARNING: Until 5 a.m. tomorrow

Winds are much calmer as we head towards the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, the high fire danger continues until tomorrow morning. The air and vegetation are still too dry and the ongoing fires keep us on alert for more fires. Also, shifting winds transport smoke and unhealthy air and possibly embers to areas not yet touched.

The fires fill our air with toxic chemicals all day. If you decide to buy a respirator make sure it is rated for PM2.5 (Fine Particulate Matter 2.5 micros in size) or better. We will see some improvement as the air warms and expands today. The opposite will happen tonight, but a light sea breeze may offset that the closer you are to the coast.

Concord: 84/52
Fremont: 81/55
Oakland: 79/54
Redwood City: 80/55
San Francisco: 75/54
San Jose: 84/54
Santa Rosa: 86/48

Coast
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 78 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 81 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 83 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees


Peninsula
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Smokey Sunshine
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke & Stars
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Tuesday:
The light sea breeze spreads Inland during the afternoon hours. This will cool our temperatures and raise the level of moisture in the air, tapering the overall fire danger.

