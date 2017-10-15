WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Sunny & warm. Poor air quality north with hazy skies. Spare the Air Alert in effect.
Highs: 78-86.

Concord: 48/85
Fremont: 52/84
Redwood City : 46/83
San Francisco: 56/80
San Jose: 52/88

Coast
TODAY: A sunny & warm afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & warm day.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: in the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Sunny & warm, smoky in the north bay, Spare The Air Alert. Highs: 76-88.

