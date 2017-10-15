ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Sunny & warm. Poor air quality north with hazy skies. Spare the Air Alert in effect.
Highs: 78-86.
Concord: 48/85
Fremont: 52/84
Redwood City : 46/83
San Francisco: 56/80
San Jose: 52/88
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay wildfires.
Coast
TODAY: A sunny & warm afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & warm day.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: in the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Sunny & warm, smoky in the north bay, Spare The Air Alert. Highs: 76-88.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia