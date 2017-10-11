  • LIVE VIDEO Napa County officials give update on wildfires
  • LIVE VIDEO 9:30 AM: Sonoma County officials give update on devastating North Bay wildfires
WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger increases today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Fire Danger Increases Today

Thankfully, our air is less toxic this morning. Unfortunately, it remains unhealthy in some Bay Area neighborhoods. A Spare the Air Alert continues through at least tomorrow.
We also begin this morning with ideal firefighting conditions, light breezes with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and humidity levels above 85%. A dry cold front produces faster winds, lowers our humidity significantly and increases our fire danger late this afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAD WARNING:
North Bay: Today 5 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today 11 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.

The cooler air behind the front holds highs in the middle to upper 60s at the Coast and through San Francisco. Our Bay and Inland neighborhoods settle into lower to middle 70s.

Bone dry air and breezy conditions continue in our hills and mountains tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Our valleys cool into the 40s and 50s.

Concord: 75/48
Fremont: 72/47
Oakland: 70/49
Redwood City: 72/46
San Francisco: 65/51
San Jose: 73/49
Santa Rosa: 75/43

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees

Thursday:
The dangerous breezes and high fire danger taper late tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures cool a few more degrees.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
Smoke from nearby fire gives Disneyland ominous look
Satellite image shows Northern California fires
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa officials give update on wildfires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
How to help wildfire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Yountville veterans home briefly evacuated as wildfires rage
VIDEO: 'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Show More
Celebs slam Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
California couple finds wife's diamond ring in ashes of their charred home
Animals found alive after wildfire tears through Santa Rosa home
More News
Top Video
Napa officials give update on wildfires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
Couple married 75 years dies in Napa wildfire
VIDEO: 'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Yountville veterans home briefly evacuated as wildfires rage
More Video