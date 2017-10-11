ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger increases today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Fire Danger Increases Today
Thankfully, our air is less toxic this morning. Unfortunately, it remains unhealthy in some Bay Area neighborhoods. A Spare the Air Alert continues through at least tomorrow.
We also begin this morning with ideal firefighting conditions, light breezes with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and humidity levels above 85%. A dry cold front produces faster winds, lowers our humidity significantly and increases our fire danger late this afternoon.
WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAD WARNING:
North Bay: Today 5 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today 11 p.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
The cooler air behind the front holds highs in the middle to upper 60s at the Coast and through San Francisco. Our Bay and Inland neighborhoods settle into lower to middle 70s.
Bone dry air and breezy conditions continue in our hills and mountains tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Our valleys cool into the 40s and 50s.
Concord: 75/48
Fremont: 72/47
Oakland: 70/49
Redwood City: 72/46
San Francisco: 65/51
San Jose: 73/49
Santa Rosa: 75/43
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smokey & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees
Thursday:
The dangerous breezes and high fire danger taper late tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures cool a few more degrees.
