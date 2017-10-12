  • WEATHER ALERT Fire Weather Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Napa County officials update on deadly North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
  • LIVE VIDEO Sonoma County officials update on deadly North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE 9:30 AM
WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger tapers today, conditions return tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Fire Danger Tapers Today, Conditions Return Tomorrow

Unhealthy air continues to spread south across almost all of our neighborhoods. A Spare the Air Alert continues for the smoke produced by the North Bay fires. We are likely to breathe unhealthy air through Monday.
Sun, smoke and cooler temperatures take control of our weather today. Highs reach 61-67 degrees form the Coast into San Francisco, 67-72 degrees around the Bay, and 71-76 degrees Inland.

WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAG WARNING:
North Bay: Today until 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today until 5 p.m.

Our sky becomes cooler, calmer and more humid tonight with some of our deepest North Bay valleys dipping into the upper 30s. This should help the fires "lay down" overnight.

Extended:
Whereas our breezes taper today they return late tomorrow. This will enhance our fire danger. The winds will blow northwest to southeast and keeps us in unhealthy air.
The winds become lighter Saturday allowing the poor air to pool in our neighborhoods. It will also give rise to a warmer afternoon.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday and Monday. The result will be even drier air and warm to hot high temperatures.
A cool and cleaner sea breeze develops ahead of a cold front Tuesday. The cold front shows some promise for wet weather, especially across the North Bay Wednesday night. Even if the rain fizzles a new cleaner and cooler air mass takes over.

Concord: 74/48
Fremont: 71/46
Oakland: 68/48
Redwood City: 71/45
San Francisco: 64/51
San Jose: 73/49
Santa Rosa: 74/40

Coast
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 38 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Thursday
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Smoke from nearby fire gives Disneyland ominous look
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa County officials update on wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Atlas Fire flaring up outside American Canyon
American hostage, husband and 3 kids freed after years in Taliban captivity
CHP reunites with family they rescued from North Bay fires
PG&E source believes downed power lines, blown transformers started deadly North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Evacuations ordered, shelters open for North Bay fires
Show More
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
All of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order
How to help wildfire victims
Trump says Puerto Rico can't get aid 'forever'
Michael Finney examines impact of wildfires on wine country
More News
Top Video
Napa County officials update on wildfires -- WATCH LIVE
Atlas Fire flaring up outside American Canyon
CHP reunites with family they rescued from North Bay fires
Michael Finney examines impact of wildfires on wine country
More Video