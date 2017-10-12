Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Fire Danger Tapers Today, Conditions Return Tomorrow
Unhealthy air continues to spread south across almost all of our neighborhoods. A Spare the Air Alert continues for the smoke produced by the North Bay fires. We are likely to breathe unhealthy air through Monday.
Sun, smoke and cooler temperatures take control of our weather today. Highs reach 61-67 degrees form the Coast into San Francisco, 67-72 degrees around the Bay, and 71-76 degrees Inland.
WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAG WARNING:
North Bay: Today until 5 p.m.
East Bay: Today until 5 p.m.
Our sky becomes cooler, calmer and more humid tonight with some of our deepest North Bay valleys dipping into the upper 30s. This should help the fires "lay down" overnight.
Extended:
Whereas our breezes taper today they return late tomorrow. This will enhance our fire danger. The winds will blow northwest to southeast and keeps us in unhealthy air.
The winds become lighter Saturday allowing the poor air to pool in our neighborhoods. It will also give rise to a warmer afternoon.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday and Monday. The result will be even drier air and warm to hot high temperatures.
A cool and cleaner sea breeze develops ahead of a cold front Tuesday. The cold front shows some promise for wet weather, especially across the North Bay Wednesday night. Even if the rain fizzles a new cleaner and cooler air mass takes over.
Concord: 74/48
Fremont: 71/46
Oakland: 68/48
Redwood City: 71/45
San Francisco: 64/51
San Jose: 73/49
Santa Rosa: 74/40
Coast
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 38 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sun & Smoke
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 43 - 49 Degrees
