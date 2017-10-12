WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger tomorrow through the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Skies will remain smoke-filled tonight, with overnight lows mainly in the the upper 40s to near 50. Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with increasing winds, and highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Winds will diminish going into the weekend, accompanied by sunny skies and an almost summerlike warming trend. Humidity will remain low over the next few days, so fire danger will remain elevated.

WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAG WARNING:
North Bay and East Bay hills:
Today until 5 p.m.
Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at 11 p.m.

Extended:
Whereas our breezes taper today they return late tomorrow. This will enhance our fire danger. The winds will blow northwest to southeast and keeps us in unhealthy air.
The winds become lighter Saturday allowing the poor air to pool in our neighborhoods. It will also give rise to a warmer afternoon.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday and Monday. The result will be even drier air and warm to hot high temperatures.
A cool and cleaner sea breeze develops ahead of a cold front Tuesday. The cold front shows some promise for wet weather, especially across the North Bay Wednesday night. Even if the rain fizzles a new cleaner and cooler air mass takes over.

Concord 76
Oakland 70
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 65
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 76

Coast
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s


Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday
How to keep kids occupied during the wildfires
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 31 in devastating North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
More News
Top Video
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue
Grieving mom helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in fire
More Video