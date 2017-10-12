ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger tomorrow through the weekend

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Skies will remain smoke-filled tonight, with overnight lows mainly in the the upper 40s to near 50. Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with increasing winds, and highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Winds will diminish going into the weekend, accompanied by sunny skies and an almost summerlike warming trend. Humidity will remain low over the next few days, so fire danger will remain elevated.
WIND ADVISORY & RED FLAG WARNING:
North Bay and East Bay hills:
Today until 5 p.m.
Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at 11 p.m.
Extended:
Whereas our breezes taper today they return late tomorrow. This will enhance our fire danger. The winds will blow northwest to southeast and keeps us in unhealthy air.
The winds become lighter Saturday allowing the poor air to pool in our neighborhoods. It will also give rise to a warmer afternoon.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday and Monday. The result will be even drier air and warm to hot high temperatures.
A cool and cleaner sea breeze develops ahead of a cold front Tuesday. The cold front shows some promise for wet weather, especially across the North Bay Wednesday night. Even if the rain fizzles a new cleaner and cooler air mass takes over.
Concord 76
Oakland 70
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 65
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 76
Coast
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s
