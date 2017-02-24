ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Showers and Low Snow Level This Weekend!
It's even colder this morning, by up to 8 degrees! Frost forms in our deepest valleys during the next few hours. I'm also watching Santa Rosa where freezing fog is possible through 9 a.m.
High pressure brings us a mostly sunny and cooler than average highs but not as breezy as yesterday. Afternoon highs funnel into the middle 50s this afternoon.
Scattered light showers develop overnight. Rain, hail and graupel are possible with a snow level around 2500 feet. Lows cool to nearly the same levels as this morning.
Concord: 57/38
Fremont: 55/38
Oakland: 56/43
Redwood City: 55/38
San Francisco: 55/42
San Jose: 57/38
Santa Rosa: 55/33
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
Weekend:
A chance of scattered light showers continues tomorrow. This is not an all-day rain nor will everybody get wet. Don't cancel any outdoor plans. It will be our coolest afternoon, lower to middle 50s.
The chance of scattered light showers takes a break during the day Sunday. Scattered light showers develop during the evening hours and linger through Monday morning. Highs remain cool, middle to upper 50s.
