WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday afternoon

EMBED </>More News Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Friday morning. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Showers and Low Snow Level This Weekend!

It's even colder this morning, by up to 8 degrees! Frost forms in our deepest valleys during the next few hours. I'm also watching Santa Rosa where freezing fog is possible through 9 a.m.

High pressure brings us a mostly sunny and cooler than average highs but not as breezy as yesterday. Afternoon highs funnel into the middle 50s this afternoon.

Scattered light showers develop overnight. Rain, hail and graupel are possible with a snow level around 2500 feet. Lows cool to nearly the same levels as this morning.

Concord: 57/38
Fremont: 55/38
Oakland: 56/43
Redwood City: 55/38
San Francisco: 55/42
San Jose: 57/38
Santa Rosa: 55/33

Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Weekend:
A chance of scattered light showers continues tomorrow. This is not an all-day rain nor will everybody get wet. Don't cancel any outdoor plans. It will be our coolest afternoon, lower to middle 50s.

The chance of scattered light showers takes a break during the day Sunday. Scattered light showers develop during the evening hours and linger through Monday morning. Highs remain cool, middle to upper 50s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
NASA satellite photo shows how storms affected California
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
More Weather
Top Stories
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Muni improvements roll out Saturday; feedback sought on signals
Show More
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Curry flurry: MVP's huge third quarter propels Warriors
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
More News
Top Video
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
More Video