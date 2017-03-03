ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday evening

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.
A cold storm is coming down from the Gulf of Alaska and it will drive snow levels down to 3,000' so expect a few inches over the highest peaks this weekend. For the lower elevations, you will see light to moderate rain and possible thunder with small hail.
Concord: 61
Oakland: 59
Redwood City: 60
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 62
Santa Rosa: 58
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Weekend:
A cold front creates periods of light to moderate rain and gusty breezes tomorrow. The front moves too fast for flooding and wind speeds stay below damaging levels. Only the North Bay could see light rain for most of the day. High temperatures cool more, middle 50s to lower 60s.
Colder air behind the front creates scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Shower could contain hail, graupel and the snow level drops to 2500'. Sunday is likely our coolest day with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Both chances of wet weather rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
