WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday evening

EMBED </>More News Videos

A cold storm is coming down from the Gulf of Alaska and it will drive snow levels down to 3,000' so expect a few inches over the highest peaks this weekend. (KGO-TV )



Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.

A cold storm is coming down from the Gulf of Alaska and it will drive snow levels down to 3,000' so expect a few inches over the highest peaks this weekend. For the lower elevations, you will see light to moderate rain and possible thunder with small hail.

Concord: 61
Oakland: 59
Redwood City: 60
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 62
Santa Rosa: 58

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Weekend:
A cold front creates periods of light to moderate rain and gusty breezes tomorrow. The front moves too fast for flooding and wind speeds stay below damaging levels. Only the North Bay could see light rain for most of the day. High temperatures cool more, middle 50s to lower 60s.

Colder air behind the front creates scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Shower could contain hail, graupel and the snow level drops to 2500'. Sunday is likely our coolest day with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Both chances of wet weather rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
California's statewide drought nearly over
What is the EF-Scale?
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
More Weather
Top Stories
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
Yelp to help users find gender neutral bathrooms
Former Laker paid 415K after only being on Warriors for 2 hours
Show More
Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'
Dump truck damages highway 101 overpass in Palo Alto
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
Family sues BART after child robbed
BART recovering from delays after switching issue in Hayward
More News
Top Video
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Demolition of old Bay Bridge span ahead of schedule
Police chase cow herd off freeway
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
More Video