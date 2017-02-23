ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight lows near freezing in some inland valley locations, upper 30s to around 40 near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold air mass will remain in place over the weekend as light rain and showers move into the area. As a result, snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet, and we might see a little snow on the highest Bay Area hills. Weekend rainfall will be generally light, so storms both days will rank only 1 on our Storm Impact Scale. Most areas are not likely to see more than a quarter of an inch of rain.
Concord 57
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 55
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 55
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Cool
Highs: Mid 50s
Saturday:
Increasing Clouds/Chilly Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Inland
