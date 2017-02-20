WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening

Widespread rain falling now, flash flood warnings in effect until 4pm (KGO-TV )



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be mainly wet, with light rain and scattered showers continuing into the Tuesday morning hours.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

There will be a few showers lingering into Wednesday morning, but we can expect partly sunny and dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, before rain returns over the weekend.

The storm ranks 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale.

FLOOD WARNING: Until 8:15 p.m. Thursday

FLOOD WATCH: Until 4 a.m. Tuesday

HIGH WIND WARNING: Monday 1 p.m. - Tuesday 3 a.m.

Storm Concerns:
Very High - Urban and Creek Flooding
Very High - Trees Down
High - Mud and Rock Slides
Moderate - Power Outages
Moderate - River Flooding

Concord: 59
Oakland: 60
Redwood City: 59
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 61
Santa Rosa: 58

RELATED: Storm Impact Scale Explained

Coast
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s


East Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

North Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

Tuesday:
The intensity of the storm decreases dramatically tomorrow, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The chance of showers drops from scattered to isolated during the evening hours.

Wednesday:
Lingering Clouds and morning showers.
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland


