ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be mainly wet, with light rain and scattered showers continuing into the Tuesday morning hours.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
There will be a few showers lingering into Wednesday morning, but we can expect partly sunny and dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, before rain returns over the weekend.
The storm ranks 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale.
FLOOD WARNING: Until 8:15 p.m. Thursday
FLOOD WATCH: Until 4 a.m. Tuesday
HIGH WIND WARNING: Monday 1 p.m. - Tuesday 3 a.m.
Storm Concerns:
Very High - Urban and Creek Flooding
Very High - Trees Down
High - Mud and Rock Slides
Moderate - Power Outages
Moderate - River Flooding
Concord: 59
Oakland: 60
Redwood City: 59
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 61
Santa Rosa: 58
RELATED: Storm Impact Scale Explained
Coast
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60
North Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60
Tuesday:
The intensity of the storm decreases dramatically tomorrow, 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The chance of showers drops from scattered to isolated during the evening hours.
Wednesday:
Lingering Clouds and morning showers.
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia