WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

Fog returns to the immediate coast tonight. Away from the coast will feature plenty of stars. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to the upper 50s. Monday will begin with patchy fog in spots close to the coast. Any fog should burn off by 10am which will lead to sunny skies and another warm to hot day. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

Santa Rosa 86
San Francisco 69
Oakland 80
San Jose 90
Concord 93

Coast
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
Temperatures begin to cool slightly as our heat slowly retreats. Highs in the low 60s to low 90s.

