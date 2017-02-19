ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday morning

WEATHER

After midnight, heavy rain moves into the Bay Area with a storm ranking a 3, a strong storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Waves of moderate to heavy rain are expected for much of Monday with our strong storm. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region. We expect rapid rises on our streams and creeks and the chance of more mud/rock slides. Rainfall estimates for Monday: North Bay 2-4", Santa Cruz Mountains 3"-5"+, South Bay 1"-2", Central Bay 2"-3". There is the potential that some of our major cities could end up with more than 3". Winds will strengthen Monday Night with gusts as high as 45-60mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday night for downed trees and power outages.

Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 56

Coast
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s


Peninsula
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s


South Bay
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s


Tuesday:
Scattered showers continue on the backside of our Monday storm. Expect the showers to be light, a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

