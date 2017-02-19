ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
After midnight, heavy rain moves into the Bay Area with a storm ranking a 3, a strong storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Waves of moderate to heavy rain are expected for much of Monday with our strong storm. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region. We expect rapid rises on our streams and creeks and the chance of more mud/rock slides. Rainfall estimates for Monday: North Bay 2-4", Santa Cruz Mountains 3"-5"+, South Bay 1"-2", Central Bay 2"-3". There is the potential that some of our major cities could end up with more than 3". Winds will strengthen Monday Night with gusts as high as 45-60mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect Monday night for downed trees and power outages.
RELATED: Storm Impact Scale Explained
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 56
Coast
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tuesday:
Scattered showers continue on the backside of our Monday storm. Expect the showers to be light, a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia