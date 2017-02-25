ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday evening

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
Much of today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A wave of rain will move in from about 2 p.m. through tonight pushing south, covering more of the peninsula and South Bay than the North Bay. Much of Sunday will remain dry until about 8 PM, then again showers sink south into very early Monday morning.
Skies quickly clear Monday morning.
Concord: 40/56
Fremont: 42/55
Redwood City: 41/55
San Francisco: 45/54
San Jose: 38/56
Santa Rosa: 37/54
Coast
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Cold showers
Highs: In the 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: A chance showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain towards evening. Highs: 52-56.
