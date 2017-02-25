WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday evening

EMBED </>More News Videos

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has the ABC7 forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.

Much of today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A wave of rain will move in from about 2 p.m. through tonight pushing south, covering more of the peninsula and South Bay than the North Bay. Much of Sunday will remain dry until about 8 PM, then again showers sink south into very early Monday morning.

Skies quickly clear Monday morning.

Concord: 40/56
Fremont: 42/55
Redwood City: 41/55
San Francisco: 45/54
San Jose: 38/56
Santa Rosa: 37/54

Coast
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.


East Bay
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Cold showers
Highs: In the 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.


Peninsula
TODAY: Cold showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.


South Bay
TODAY: A chance showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.


Sunday:
Partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain towards evening. Highs: 52-56.


Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
San Jose resident must start over completely after flood
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
San Jose residents express frustration with city, landlords after flood
More Weather
Top Stories
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Show More
Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose resident must start over completely after flood
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
More News
Top Video
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
More Video