ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday morning

Saturday will be sunny and mild near the coast, hot inland. Highs will range from near 70 at the coast the to mid 90s inland.
Inland heat will persist through Monday, but temperatures near the coast and bay will begin gradually moderating on Sunday. A much cooler pattern will begin next Tuesday.
Concord: 58/93
Fremont: 58/86
Redwood City :55/83
San Francisco: 52/72
San Jose: 59/87
Santa Rosa: 50/90
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Low clouds & fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the 80s
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Weekend:
More clouds gather along the Coast as the weekend unfolds. This keeps you out of the heat wave. Bay and Inland neighborhoods see sunshine with highs climbing a few more degrees Saturday and Sunday.
