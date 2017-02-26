ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
We're still on track to see a few scattered showers later Sunday afternoon in the North Bay which will sink southward throughout the evening. Rainfall will remain light at 1/10" - 1/5" mainly in the coastal areas. Mt. Hamilton will see a few wet snowflakes closer to Monday morning. Damp conditions will remain for the Monday morning commute and sunny skies should take over by midday.
Concord: 36/55
Fremont: 42/56
Redwood City :41/56
San Francisco: 45/54
San Jose: 42/57
Santa Rosa: 33/54
Coast
TODAY: Sunny, then late day showers
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny, then a chance of evening showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies, then a chance of evening showers
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
North Bay
TODAY: Morning sun, then afternoon showers
Highs: In the 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny early, showers by evening
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: In the 50s
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
Monday:
There's a chance of showers in the morning, then conditions should be sunny and cool with highs from 50-54 degrees.
