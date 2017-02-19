ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
Showers today, increasing throughout the day with breezy winds. A Flood Watch later this afternoon until Monday night. A Wind Advisory from 4 p.m.- 5 a.m. Tuesday. Highs: 54-58.
Concord: 50/58
Fremont: 60/58
Redwood City: 48/55
San Francisco: 49/56
San Jose: 49/57
Santa Rosa: 47/57
Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Showers increasing this afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Rainy.
Highs: In the 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Showers increase today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Very rainy & windy. Flooding, gusty winds & mudslides possible. Highs: 58-60.
