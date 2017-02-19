WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday evening

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead.



Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.

Showers today, increasing throughout the day with breezy winds. A Flood Watch later this afternoon until Monday night. A Wind Advisory from 4 p.m.- 5 a.m. Tuesday. Highs: 54-58.

RELATED: Storm Impact Scale Explained

Concord: 50/58
Fremont: 60/58
Redwood City: 48/55
San Francisco: 49/56
San Jose: 49/57
Santa Rosa: 47/57

Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.


East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.


East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Showers increasing this afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.


North Bay
TODAY: Rainy.
Highs: In the 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 50s.


Peninsula
TODAY: Showers increase today.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.


South Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 50s.


Monday:
Very rainy & windy. Flooding, gusty winds & mudslides possible. Highs: 58-60.


