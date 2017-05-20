WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC 7 weather forecast for your week ahead.



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

After a warm Saturday, we will see temperatures overnight in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Expect fog along our immediate coast line with clear skies elsewhere. For Bay to Breakers Sunday morning, expect sunny skies on the Bay side of San Francisco and cloudier skies on the coast with temps in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunday is another warm to hot day across the Bay Area. Under sunny skies, highs range between the upper 60s and mid 90s.

Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 74
Oakland 84
San Jose 88
Concord 93

Coast
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s

Monday:
Our heat wave continues under sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid 90s.

