ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds early on will give way to clearing skies after midnight. It's a chilly night on the way with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Sunday starts out with sunshine but clouds will bubble up midday which will bring about a chance for some light, scattered showers into the evening. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Most spots will end up with less than a .10" of rain with some areas seeing nothing. It's a cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 57
Concord 55
Coast
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Clouds Early, Clear Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun to Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Monday:
A scattered light shower in the morning. Otherwise it is a dry afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.
