ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sundayafternoon

Scattered light showers are expected in parts of the Bay Area today, with high temperatures in the low 50s. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. There is a chance of a thunderstorm. On our highest peaks, like Mt. Diablo or Mt. Hamilton, we may even get a dusting of snow. It will be a chilly day with highs in the low 50s.

Storm Impact Scale explained

Concord: 47/51
Fremont: 48/51
Redwood City: 46/50
San Francisco: 46/51
San Jose: 49/51
Santa Rosa: 43/50

Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s


East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay
TODAY: Rain showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s


Peninsula
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s


South Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of a shower
Lows: In the 40s


Monday:
A scattered light shower is still possible. Expect some peeks of sunshine from time to time as well. Highs in the low to upper 50s.

