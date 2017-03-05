ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sundayafternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
Scattered light showers are expected in parts of the Bay Area today, with high temperatures in the low 50s. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. There is a chance of a thunderstorm. On our highest peaks, like Mt. Diablo or Mt. Hamilton, we may even get a dusting of snow. It will be a chilly day with highs in the low 50s.
Concord: 47/51
Fremont: 48/51
Redwood City: 46/50
San Francisco: 46/51
San Jose: 49/51
Santa Rosa: 43/50
Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay
TODAY: Rain showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
Peninsula
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: Near 50
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
South Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers
Highs: In the lower 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of a shower
Lows: In the 40s
Monday:
A scattered light shower is still possible. Expect some peeks of sunshine from time to time as well. Highs in the low to upper 50s.
