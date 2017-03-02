ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.
Expect mainly clear and chilly conditions overnight.
Another mild afternoon is on tap tomorrow but it will not be as warm as today with increasing high clouds.
Concord:63
Oakland:60
Redwood City:61
San Francisco:58
San Jose:64
Santa Rosa:63
Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds & Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild with Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Friday:
High clouds return and dim the sun's warmth. Also, the warmest air moves east tomorrow. Our afternoon highs retreat 2 to 7 degrees.
Saturday:
Expect conditions to be rainy, gusty and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
