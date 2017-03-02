WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday evening

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.

Expect mainly clear and chilly conditions overnight.

Another mild afternoon is on tap tomorrow but it will not be as warm as today with increasing high clouds.

Concord:63
Oakland:60
Redwood City:61
San Francisco:58
San Jose:64
Santa Rosa:63

Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds & Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild with Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Friday:
High clouds return and dim the sun's warmth. Also, the warmest air moves east tomorrow. Our afternoon highs retreat 2 to 7 degrees.

Saturday:
Expect conditions to be rainy, gusty and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What is the EF-Scale?
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Sierra Nevada snowpack close to setting record after 5 years of drought
More Weather
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Good Samaritans rescue man from water at SF's Pier 23
ESPN: Kaepernick to stand during anthem next season
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Arrests made in shooting of off-duty Oakland officer
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
Show More
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
More News
Top Video
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
More Video