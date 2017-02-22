ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and near the bay, low 40s at the coast. Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, with highs mainly in the mid 50s. Friday will also be mainly sunny and dry, but clouds will increase Friday night, and rain will arrive early Saturday morning. Saturday's storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Periods of rain and showers will continue into Sunday.
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 55
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 55
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s
Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
