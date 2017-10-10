ABC7 News weather forecast for Tuesday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christain has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Smoke from North Bay fires will continue to produce hazy, unhealthful air across the area for at least two more days. However, skies above will be clear tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Thursday and Friday will be much like tomorrow, but a slightly warmer pattern will develop this weekend..
Concord: 74
Oakland: 70
Redwood City: 72
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 73
Santa Rosa: 75
Coast
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Breezy/Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s
Wednesday:
Northwest wind speeds drop to 10-20 mph during the day as cooler and even drier air spreads across our neighborhoods behind tonight's dry cold front.
