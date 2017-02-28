ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday evening

WEATHER

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows ranging from mid 30s inland to low 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Mild, sunny days will continue through Friday, but a rainy pattern will develop late Saturday and continue into early next week.

Concord 62
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s


East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s


Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s


South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s


Thurssday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

