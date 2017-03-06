ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday morning

WEATHER

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and slightly milder, with highs ranging from the upper 50s at the coast to low and the mid 60s inland.

A much warmer pattern will develop Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching 70 degrees or higher inland and along the Bayshore.

Concord: 62
Oakland: 61
Redwood City: 63
San Francisco: 59
San Jose: 64
Santa Rosa: 60

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Around 60

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Milder
Highs: Mid 60s

Tuesday:
The storm track continues its migration north. A chance of scattered showers lingers across Lake and Mendocino Counties. For other neighborhoods, clouds and the sun share the sky and highs climb 3 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday:
Conditions will be mostly sunny & warmer than earlier in the week.
Highs will be in the low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland.

