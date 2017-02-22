ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Slight Chance of Showers, Most Remain Dry!
A weak storm system slides northwest to southeast along our Coast today and tonight. The storm kicks up a few stray showers, especially near the Coast and North Bay. Most of us remain dry with a random shower possible. Even with sunshine, a cool breeze keeps us in the middle to upp50s, below average.
Once the sun sets, most of our clouds fade and temperatures cool rapidly this evening. Patchy fog and frost develop in our South Bay, North Bay and Inland East Bay valleys by tomorrow's morning commute. Dress even warmer tomorrow morning and enjoy a dry commute.
Concord: 58/38
Fremont: 56/38
Oakland: 57/43
Redwood City: 57/36
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 57/40
Santa Rosa: 57/33
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 37 - 43 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 36 - 42 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 34 - 40 Degrees
Thursday:
Sunny and dry tomorrow with a lighter breeze and highs remaining in the middle to upper 50s.
