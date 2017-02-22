WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday morning. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Slight Chance of Showers, Most Remain Dry!

A weak storm system slides northwest to southeast along our Coast today and tonight. The storm kicks up a few stray showers, especially near the Coast and North Bay. Most of us remain dry with a random shower possible. Even with sunshine, a cool breeze keeps us in the middle to upp50s, below average.

Once the sun sets, most of our clouds fade and temperatures cool rapidly this evening. Patchy fog and frost develop in our South Bay, North Bay and Inland East Bay valleys by tomorrow's morning commute. Dress even warmer tomorrow morning and enjoy a dry commute.

Concord: 58/38
Fremont: 56/38
Oakland: 57/43
Redwood City: 57/36
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 57/40
Santa Rosa: 57/33

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 37 - 43 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 36 - 42 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 34 - 40 Degrees

Thursday:
Sunny and dry tomorrow with a lighter breeze and highs remaining in the middle to upper 50s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
How pollen affects your health
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More Weather
Top Stories
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Flood evacuation orders expand in San Jose
Show More
Floods force evacuation of 200 mobile homes in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
More News
Top Video
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
More Video