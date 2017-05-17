ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be clear, breezy, and generally cooler than last night.
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland.
Afternoon warming continues into the weekend when inland highs will reach into the mid-90s, but a cooler pattern will develop early next week.
Concord:82
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 77
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 82
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
Thursday:
After a chilly start, temperatures rebound quickly under total sunshine and light breezes. Highs continue climbing, up 6 to 10 degrees from today.
Friday:
Conditions will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland.
