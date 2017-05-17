WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be clear, breezy, and generally cooler than last night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. (KGO-TV)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be clear, breezy, and generally cooler than last night.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland.

Afternoon warming continues into the weekend when inland highs will reach into the mid-90s, but a cooler pattern will develop early next week.

Concord:82
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 77
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 82

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

Thursday:
After a chilly start, temperatures rebound quickly under total sunshine and light breezes. Highs continue climbing, up 6 to 10 degrees from today.

Friday:
Conditions will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
Texas couple reunited with lost wedding ring after tornado
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
More Weather
Top Stories
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Officials to discuss string of East Bay car fires -- WATCH LIVE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
'Awakening Beauty' exhibit pays tribute to 'Sleeping Beauty' artist
Santa Cruz doctor faces 10 child molestation charges; 2 women charged
DMV reports technical issues at some branches
SF celebrated National Salvation Army week
Show More
Bear climbs tree near school in Washington
Startling details revealed in disappearance of SoCal boy
Deputies investigate after 2 found dead in Novato home
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Steve Kerr will travel with Warriors to San Antonio
More News
Top Video
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
SF celebrated National Salvation Army week
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy
More Video