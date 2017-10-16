ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, skies clearing

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Partly cloudy skies, winds remain light and lows in the upper 30s to the lower 50s overnight. Tuesday features partly cloudy skies early, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Air Quality remains unhealthy in the North Bay around our active fires. Elsewhere it is on the moderate side, meaning those with respiratory issues should limit time outside. Light winds and highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.
Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 81
Concord 81
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Smoky/Light Winds/Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Breeze/Partly Cloudy/Smoky
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Wednesday:
Air quality ranges from moderate to poor. Winds turn breezy in the evening between 10-15mph. Expect coastal clouds with sunny skies Inland and highs in the lower 60s to upper 70s.
