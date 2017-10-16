WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, sunny and warm

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Sunny and warm. Poor air quality north with patchy smoke. Spare the Air Alert in effect.
Highs: 78-86.

Concord: 48/85
Fremont: 52/84
Redwood City : 46/83
San Francisco: 56/80
San Jose: 52/88

Coast
TODAY: A hazy & warm afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: A hazy & warm day.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: in the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay
TODAY: Smoky & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Smoky skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Tuesday:
Sunny & cooler at the coast. smoky in the north bay, Highs: 64-84.

