ABC7 News weather forecast: Rain on the way, air quality improves

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Good morning! Today begins milder and damp with scattered mist and drizzle through the morning commute. Temperatures range from the lower to upper 50s. Drizzle continues at the coast the rest of this morning, with mostly cloudy conditions elsewhere. Clouds thicken this afternoon and unleash scattered showers across the North Bay, drizzle at the coast and scattered sprinkles to scattered light rain elsewhere.

Steady light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay around 7 p.m. The cold front responsible for the rain drives it south and exits the South Bay around 2 a.m. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

The sky dries during the morning commute tomorrow, but the roads remain wet and slick. Cooler air funnels into our neighborhoods behind the front, lower 40s to lower 50s.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS:
North Bay: .15" - .50"
Bay: .10" - .25"
South Bay: Trace to .15"

SPARE THE AIR ALERT
Today

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Bay: Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 3 a.m.
Beach: Today 9 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY
Today 6 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 p.m.

Extended:
Drizzle develops along the coast, scattered light showers across the North Bay and scattered sprinkles elsewhere tomorrow afternoon. A steadier light to moderate rain moves south into the North Bay after the evening commute. The rain tapers to light as it moves south during the evening and overnight hours. The chance of rain ends during the morning commute Friday.

Concord: 69/50
Fremont: 68/50
Oakland: 65/49
Redwood City: 67/50
San Francisco: 61/50
San Jose: 71/52
Santa Rosa: 68/44

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay wildfires.

Coast
TODAY: Drizzle
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sprinkles & Scattered Rain
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sprinkles & Scattered Rain
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Scattered Rain
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees


Peninsula
TODAY: Sprinkles & Scattered Rain
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sprinkles & Scattered Rain
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Tomorrow:
Our sky becomes partly cloudy, breezy and cooler tomorrow.

