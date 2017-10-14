WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect

Tonight expect winds to be on the light side, generally less than 15mph. We continue to have a Red Flag Warning in effect for our North Bay and East Bay Hills. The worry is that current fires could spread or new fires could start thanks to a light breeze and low humidity levels. Smoky skies in the North Bay with pockets of haze elsewhere. Air Quality will continue to be poor in the North Bay. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Sunday will continue to feature rather light winds. Air Quality is forecast to be poor in the North Bay with Moderate to Poor air quality throughout the rest of the Bay Area. It will be a warm, sunny Autumn day with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay wildfires.

HIGH FIRE DANGER Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.

Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 80
Oakland 82
San Jose 88
Concord 85

Coast
Tonight: Cool/Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

East Bay
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Smoky/Light Winds/Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Breeze/Warm/Smoky
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Monday:
Winds remain light, air quality ranges from moderate to poor and warm air continues with highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

