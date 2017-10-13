WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Unhealthy air quality, calmer winds

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Friday will feature unhealthy Air Quality across the entire region due to smoke from the fires in the North Bay. A Spare the Air day is in effect. Under hazy skies, highs range from the low 60s to the mid 70s. Overnight we expect the winds to pick up. Winds could frequently gust out of the north over 30 mph, especially in the North Bay. A Wind Advisory along with a Red Flag Warning (extremely high fire danger) will go into effect for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Overnight lows will be chilly in spots in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 65
Oakland 71
San Jose 75
Concord 76

Coast
Today: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Lower 40s

East Bay
Today: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s

North Bay
Today:Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Smoky Skies/Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s


Peninsula
Today: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

South Bay
Today: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Lower 40s to Lower 50s

Saturday:
Unhealthy Air Quality continues. We expect our winds to relax midday to less than 10mph. Under hazy skies highs reach the mid 60s to lower 80s.

