ABC7 News weather forecast: Unhealthy air quality, winds increase overnight

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Smoky skies will continue to plague the Bay Area through the weekend so a "Spare the Air" alert remains up. Winds will increase tonight and humidity will drop leading to high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are going up for the north and east bay hills along with the north bay valleys. Wind Advisories will go into effect for the hills. Expect gusty winds tomorrow morning and then they will gradually decrease through the day. Hazy skies are expected due to smoke.
HIGH FIRE DANGER Friday at 5 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m.
Concord: 80
Oakland: 77
Redwood City: 75
San Francisco: 71
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 81
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Hazy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Hazy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun, Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Smoky Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun, Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s Low 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Gusty & Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun & Breezy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Hazy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun, Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Saturday:
Unhealthy Air Quality continues. We expect our winds to relax midday to less than 10mph. Under hazy skies, highs reach the mid-60s to lower 80s.
Sunday:
Winds relax and temperatures rise Sunday.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia