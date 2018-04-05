WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River has arrived

Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast for Friday morning.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with light rain developing before midnight. Early morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s. Rain will intensify and become widespread overnight, resulting in a wet and challenging morning commute. Wind will also become gusty as the rain becomes heavier.

Afternoon highs will range from around 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. This storm ranks level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Rainy and windy conditions will continue through the evening commute and into the overnight hours Friday and early Saturday morning. The storm will quickly move out of the Bay Area by mid-morning Saturday, as skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, but periods of light rain and showers will return by the middle of next week.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Saturday:
Rainy, windy Morning/Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland

Concord 65
Oakland 64
Redwood City 67
San Francisco 64
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s
