AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River has arrived

Tonight will be mostly cloudy early, with light rain developing before midnight. Early morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s. Rain will intensify and become widespread overnight, resulting in a wet and challenging morning commute. Wind will also become gusty as the rain becomes heavier.Afternoon highs will range from around 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. This storm ranks level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.Rainy and windy conditions will continue through the evening commute and into the overnight hours Friday and early Saturday morning. The storm will quickly move out of the Bay Area by mid-morning Saturday, as skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, but periods of light rain and showers will return by the middle of next week.Rainy, windy Morning/Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rain OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rain OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rain OvernightLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rain OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Rain OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rain OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 60s