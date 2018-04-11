WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Better Chance for Rain Today

We begin today dry, but clouds continue to increase as another, stronger system moves our way. Dress warmer this morning. Temperatures are 2 to12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

Some sunshine slips through the clouds this morning through the early afternoon hours. High temperatures slide again, nearly 4 to 9 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

Light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay late this afternoon (around 4 p.m.) and heads south through the Bay beginning at 6 p.m. and exits the South Bay late this evening, 11 p.m.

The clouds open tonight to pockets of stars and gusty breezes develop with isolated showers remaining, mainly near the Coast and North Bay Mountains. Overnight lows continue on a cooling trend.

The storm ranks 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential ranges from .10" in the South Bay, .25" to .33" around the Bay and .25 to .50" across the North Bay.

Concord: 63/42
Fremont: 62/44
Oakland: 60/46
Redwood City: 61/43
San Francisco: 59/49
San Jose: 65/47
San Rafael: 60/44
Santa Rosa: 61/38

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
TODAY: Afternoon Showers
Highs: 54 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Afternoon Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Thursday:
The post-cold front environment becomes partly cloudy, remains breezy with the coolest afternoon temperatures this week.
