AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Better Chance for Rain TodayWe begin today dry, but clouds continue to increase as another, stronger system moves our way. Dress warmer this morning. Temperatures are 2 to12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.Some sunshine slips through the clouds this morning through the early afternoon hours. High temperatures slide again, nearly 4 to 9 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.Light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay late this afternoon (around 4 p.m.) and heads south through the Bay beginning at 6 p.m. and exits the South Bay late this evening, 11 p.m.The clouds open tonight to pockets of stars and gusty breezes develop with isolated showers remaining, mainly near the Coast and North Bay Mountains. Overnight lows continue on a cooling trend.The storm ranks 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential ranges from .10" in the South Bay, .25" to .33" around the Bay and .25 to .50" across the North Bay.Concord: 63/42Fremont: 62/44Oakland: 60/46Redwood City: 61/43San Francisco: 59/49San Jose: 65/47San Rafael: 60/44Santa Rosa: 61/38TODAY: Afternoon ShowersHighs: 54 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 61 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesThe post-cold front environment becomes partly cloudy, remains breezy with the coolest afternoon temperatures this week.