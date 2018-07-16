AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather Forecast
Early morning clouds pull back to the coast for a sunny afternoon. Highs range from the mid 60s to the mid 90s. Tonight expect a mostly cloudy coastline with patchy fog around the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.
Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 86
Concord 92
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tuesday:
Mother Nature on repeat with morning fog to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.
