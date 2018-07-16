WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather Forecast

Early morning clouds pull back to the coast for a sunny afternoon. Highs range from the mid 60s to the mid 90s. Tonight expect a mostly cloudy coastline with patchy fog around the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag your weather photos and videos #ABC7Now
Download: Free ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices

Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 86
Concord 92

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday:
Mother Nature on repeat with morning fog to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
More Weather
Top Stories
Pres. Trump and Putin meet for summit in Finland
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Show More
Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy
Proposed SF straw ban may affect people with disabilities
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Trump, Putin mocked by Finnish newspaper billboards over freedom of the press
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
More News