AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Early morning clouds pull back to the coast for a sunny afternoon. Highs range from the mid 60s to the mid 90s. Tonight expect a mostly cloudy coastline with patchy fog around the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.Santa Rosa 87San Francisco 68Oakland 74San Jose 86Concord 92Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Lower 70s to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Low 80s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sMother Nature on repeat with morning fog to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.