AccuWeather forecast: Drying out after the storms

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

We dry out our skies tonight under a mix of stars and clouds lows fall into the mid 40s and low 50s. Sunday features a few morning clouds giving way to sunny skies for the afternoon. Temps rise into the upper 50s to lower 70s by the afternoon.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sIt is a warm start to the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.