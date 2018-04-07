WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Drying out after the storms

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

We dry out our skies tonight under a mix of stars and clouds lows fall into the mid 40s and low 50s. Sunday features a few morning clouds giving way to sunny skies for the afternoon. Temps rise into the upper 50s to lower 70s by the afternoon.

Santa Rosa 67
San Francisco 61
Oakland 65
San Jose 69
Concord 69

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Monday:
It is a warm start to the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
