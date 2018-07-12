WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Easy breezy Friday

Watch your AccuWeather forecast with Meteorologist Sandhya Patel. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather Forecast

Monsoon moisture will continue to stream in from the southeast, keeping it muggy through tomorrow. There is a slight chance of thunder late tonight through early morning. The possibility of dry lightning means fire danger will remain high.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 90
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 68
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mild & Muggy
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mild & Muggy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s

Saturday:
Drier air arrives on Saturday. Morning fog will give way to sunshine for most areas.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
