AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy evening ahead

Tonight will be foggy near the coast and bay, mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot inland, mild to warm from the coast to the bay. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s near the bay to mid 90s inland. This very warm pattern will persist for the remainder of the week, accompanied by an increase in humidity on Thursday and Friday, resulting in a generally muggy feeling.

Concord 96
Oakland 79
Redwood City 85
San Francisco 72
San Jose 88
Santa Rosa 93

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Tuesday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland

weather forecast accuweather bay area rain cloudy California
