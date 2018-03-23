AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening

Coast

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of scattered late night showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will bring a slight chance of early morning showers, followed by partial clearing for most of the day, with another chance of spotty showers in the evening. Afternoon highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland. Showers will end by midday Sunday, and next week will get off to a sunny and dry start. A warming trend will develop by midweek, with afternoon high temperatures above 70 degrees away from the coast.Oakland 56Redwood City 57San Francisco 55San Jose 58Santa Rosa 54Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Breezy/Chance of Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Cold Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Upper 50sCold AM Showers/Mostly Sunny PMHighs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland