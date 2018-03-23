WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening

Tomorrow will bring a slight chance of early morning showers, followed by partial clearing for most of the day, with another chance of spotty showers in the evening. (KGO)




Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of scattered late night showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will bring a slight chance of early morning showers, followed by partial clearing for most of the day, with another chance of spotty showers in the evening. Afternoon highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland. Showers will end by midday Sunday, and next week will get off to a sunny and dry start. A warming trend will develop by midweek, with afternoon high temperatures above 70 degrees away from the coast.

Oakland 56
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 55
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 54

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Chance of Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Cold Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Late Night Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Spotty Light Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday:
Cold AM Showers/Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
